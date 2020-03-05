Revelstoke community calendar for March 5

Head to Revelstoke Mountain Resort for $10 lift tickets with a donation to the food bank on March 15. (Hywel Williams Photography)

Maritime Kitchen Party

March 6, 10 p.m.

River City Pub

Maritimers love to party, but it always seems that the party winds up in the kitchen in the end. There’s always a guitar playing, or someone belting out traditional songs at the top of their lungs. Led by Cape Breton’s own son, Steve Smith, with a voice that sends chills down your spine and some frenetic picking on rhythm guitar. He is backed by veteran musician tandem Shannon Sternloff on lead bass and vocals (yes, lead bass!), and Trevor Wallach, put a pep in your step with masterful drumming, percussion and vocals.

Dance Church

March 7, 7:30-8:45 p.m.

The Alchemy Studio

Held on the first Saturday of every month. A community gathering for people who love to dance. Join us and enjoy a safe space to dance, move and flow! A live DJ will be guiding the experience with an eclectic soundscape of various genres and tempos. This is about getting great exercise, freeing your mind and body, and connecting with yourself and others in vibrant health.

The first and last 10 minutes will be dedicated to a short meditation practice.

Grocery Story with Jon Steinman

March 10, 7-9 p.m.

Revelstoke library

Join the LFI for a presentation of Grocery Story: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants, with Jon Steinman

Grocery stores bear tremendous responsibilities in the communities they operate. Their impacts on health, the food system, local economies and the environment are substantial, yet there are no mechanisms in place to hold grocery stores accountable in these key areas of impact.

As market concentration in grocery retail increases, consumers and foodmakers alike are becoming further dependent on rarely more than a handful of companies. Jon makes a case for the consumer cooperative as a model of grocery store ownership for the future.

Local’s Day

March 15

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Check out the new chair and enjoy laps with friends this Local’s Day.

Revelstoke residents get $10 lift tickets, $10 lessons, and a $10 rental package when they bring proof of residency and a cash or food donation.

This year’s donations will benefit the Revelstoke Community Foundation and Community Connections Revelstoke Society Food Bank. Bring donations and proof of residency to huest services to get tickets.

community calendar