Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 22

The annual Revelstoke Mountain Paradise Show and Shine hosted by the Revelstoke Vintage Car Club is on June 1. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Downhill Fiver Series

May 26, 10 a.m.

Get stoked for the 2019 RCA Downhill Fiver Series, brought to you by Flowt Bikes & Skis!

All you need to race is $5 and your 2019 RCA membership.

Allelujah

May 25, 1 p.m.

Roxy Theatre

NT Live is a program of the National Theatre of England that broadcasts select theatrical performances live around the world. Since 2016 Revelstoke Theatre Company has been proud to bring these performances to the community.

Since the group’s purpose and focus is the production of theatre it may seem odd that we are screening another company’s productions. The reason for this is based on our commitment to educating the general public about all things theatrical.

Each screening is accompanied by a brief educational introduction and a follow-up audience discussion about the performance. The educational aspect for ‘Allelujah‘ will be led by Anita Hallewas. Anita is currently working on her doctorate degree in the field of applied theatre.

Fab Lab open house

May 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Begbie View Elementary

The open house will showcase current youth programming, equipment and youth summer camp opportunities.

Bike to work week

May 27-31

Bike to Work & School Week takes place during the last week of May. Join the many Revelstoke cyclists who participate in this event each year by registering to ride. Join us at a Celebration Station each morning during Bike to Work & School Week for coffee and refreshments.

Death Cafe

May 28, 7 p.m.

Dose

At a Death Cafe, people drink tea, eat cake and discuss death. Our aim is to increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives.

Show and Shine

June 1

Downtown Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Vintage Car Club is hosting their show and shine event. Last year the event saw 134 cars and the club is expecting more entries this year.

Summer fashion show

Explorers Society Hotel

June 7, 7 p.m.

The Summer Fashion Show is back for 2019 and once again they are excited to have this event hosted at The Explorers Society Hotel!

As always, the show will be featuring some of your favorite men’s and women’s brands alongside fresh hair and beauty looks for summer. There will be music, snacks, amazing door prizes and discounted late night shopping (20 per cent off store-wide) for all our ticket holders. Available tickets are limited, for sale at Style Trend Clothiers.

Roller derby

June 8, 7 p.m.

Come see the Revelstoke Derailers take on the Okanagan Roller Derby team in their first bout of the 2019 season. Doors open at 6 and the game starts at 7. Family friendly with beer garden area. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.