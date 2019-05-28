Revelstoke Community Calendar for May 29

The Revelstoke Derailers played the Squamish Sea to Sky Sirens in their final home bout of the season last year. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Exhibition opening

May 31, 5-9 p.m.

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Opening Reception for two new exhibitions. Jeff Wilson Wolf Willow and RSS Students Shades and Colours.

Show and Shine

June 1, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Downtown Revelstoke

Annual vintage car show. Lots of things to do and see during the show. Stores, restaurants, farmers market, museums and much more. Don’t miss it.

Youth health retreat

June 1, 12-5 p.m.

United Church

For youth 19-24. Take care of your physical and mental health while stamping out stigma. Challenge by choice: yoga, crossfit and self exploration. Meet passionate people, have thoughtful dialoge and try new things. Register here.

XC Fiver

June 5, 6 p.m.

Mt. MacPherson Trails

Whether you’re feeling fast or you just feel like riding your bike, come on out for the Revelstoke Cycle Association’s Cross Country Fiver Series, brought to you by Arrow Helicopters Inc. All you need is $5 and an RCA membership.

Summer Fashion Show

June 7, 7 p.m.

Explorers Society Hotel

The Summer Fashion Show is back for 2019 and once again they are excited to have this event hosted at The Explorers Society Hotel! As always, they will be featuring some of your favorite men’s and women’s brands alongside fresh hair and beauty looks for summer. They will have music, snacks, amazing door prizes, and discounted late night shopping (20 per cent off store wide) for all our ticket holders. Tickets are available at Style Trend Clothiers and tickets are limited.

Roller Derby bout

June 8, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke arena

Come see the Revelstoke Derailers take on the Okanagan Roller Derby team in their first bout of the 2019 season. Doors open at 6 and the game starts at 7. Family friendly with beer garden area. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Pre-teen dance

June 14, 6-9 p.m.

Celebrate Summer with a live D.J. at the Community Centre. For youth in Grades 5 – 7.

Tickets on sale now at the Community Centre – only $2!

Feels like home

June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan have been waiting for an opportunity to collaborate again for some time now. Landsberg says the title of their upcoming concert, Feels Like Home is a reflection on how it feels to join forces once more after so long. The two Nelson based singers will be joined on stage by family members, guitarist Paul Landsberg and violinist Don Macdonald, as well as Dylan Ferris on mandolin and Rob Fahie on bass for an evening of progressive folk, bluegrass and world music. Tickets available online and at the door be for the show. Adult $22 Student $18.

BC Hydro open house

June 17, 4-7 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

At these meetings, BC Hydro will provide information regarding the operation of their local facilities and expected summer reservoir levels, water use plans and other programs and initiatives.

Special Olympics AGM

June 24, 5:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

Door prizes and snacks available.

