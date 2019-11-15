Revelstoke Community Calendar for Nov. 14

Leela Gilday

Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Centre

$26

A passionate singer/songwriter and soulful performer, Leela Gilday has a voice that comes straight from the heart. Confessing her stories to her audiences with a gutsy voice and open stage presence, Gilday weaves her experiences as a northerner, a member of the Dene nation, and a traveler into a beautiful world that transports the listener.

Mike Field Quintet

Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Regent Hotel

Born and raised in Canada, Toronto based jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist Mike Field is known for his bright and energetic music. His works have earned him a series of prestigious awards, and he travels around the world performing his original compositions with local musicians at jazz festivals and clubs. Whether he’s playing one of his standard-like instrumental jazz tunes or singing a silly world-music vocal piece, his music is a mix of fun, technical ability and cultural influences.

St Francis Parish Christmas Bazaar

Nov. 16, 1-3 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

$8, children ages 5 to 12: $4

Come enjoy an afternoon tea of sandwiches and goodies. Take the opportunity to purchase baking, crafts, gift wear and raffle tickets.

Return to Sender

Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

$15

Show starts 9 p.m. All ages show, 19+ barFundraiser for CAPOW – Canadian Powder Guiding.

St. Francis Italian dinner

Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

Cost: $18, children ages 5 to 12: $8

Enjoy an Italian dinner of penne and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations recommended, call 837-4139.

Farm and Craft Christmas Market

Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

Christmas market, vendors make, bake and grow all their products. Quality hand crafted items, baking and produce.

Sgt. Wilson’s Airforce Show

Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

Seniors Centre

$15

Music from the 40s and 50s. Glenn Miller, Andrew Sisters and more.

RCA Annual General Meeting

Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

Selkirk Room at The Regent

We will have a number of board positions up for grabs – please email info@bikerevelstoke.org if you’d like more information about being on the board.

See bikerevelstoke.org for more details.

Craft Fair Fundraiser

Nov. 23 and 24, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Revelstoke Senior’s Centre

Admission $3

Limited Tables: for info call Dorothy 250-837-3272

Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation program.

Trackside Christmas Party

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revelstoke Railway Museum

This fun, family event is back for 2019 with cookie decorating, hot chocolate, crafts and a visit from Santa. Check out the model train track and steam engine, and roam our huge train collection. Everyone welcome. Entry by donation.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.