St Francis Parish is holding an Italian dinner fundraiser Nov. 17. (File photo)

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Nov. 14

Leela Gilday

Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Centre

$26

A passionate singer/songwriter and soulful performer, Leela Gilday has a voice that comes straight from the heart. Confessing her stories to her audiences with a gutsy voice and open stage presence, Gilday weaves her experiences as a northerner, a member of the Dene nation, and a traveler into a beautiful world that transports the listener.

Mike Field Quintet

Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Regent Hotel

Born and raised in Canada, Toronto based jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist Mike Field is known for his bright and energetic music. His works have earned him a series of prestigious awards, and he travels around the world performing his original compositions with local musicians at jazz festivals and clubs. Whether he’s playing one of his standard-like instrumental jazz tunes or singing a silly world-music vocal piece, his music is a mix of fun, technical ability and cultural influences.

St Francis Parish Christmas Bazaar

Nov. 16, 1-3 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

$8, children ages 5 to 12: $4

Come enjoy an afternoon tea of sandwiches and goodies. Take the opportunity to purchase baking, crafts, gift wear and raffle tickets.

Return to Sender

Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

$15

Show starts 9 p.m. All ages show, 19+ barFundraiser for CAPOW – Canadian Powder Guiding.

St. Francis Italian dinner

Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

Cost: $18, children ages 5 to 12: $8

Enjoy an Italian dinner of penne and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations recommended, call 837-4139.

Farm and Craft Christmas Market

Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

Christmas market, vendors make, bake and grow all their products. Quality hand crafted items, baking and produce.

Sgt. Wilson’s Airforce Show

Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

Seniors Centre

$15

Music from the 40s and 50s. Glenn Miller, Andrew Sisters and more.

RCA Annual General Meeting

Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

Selkirk Room at The Regent

We will have a number of board positions up for grabs – please email info@bikerevelstoke.org if you’d like more information about being on the board.

See bikerevelstoke.org for more details.

Craft Fair Fundraiser

Nov. 23 and 24, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Revelstoke Senior’s Centre

Admission $3

Limited Tables: for info call Dorothy 250-837-3272

Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation program.

Trackside Christmas Party

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revelstoke Railway Museum

This fun, family event is back for 2019 with cookie decorating, hot chocolate, crafts and a visit from Santa. Check out the model train track and steam engine, and roam our huge train collection. Everyone welcome. Entry by donation.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Malakwa woman still in the running for winning American baking show

Just Posted

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

City of Revelstoke hires new director of engineering

Steve Black will be starting Nov. 18

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Nov. 14

Leela Gilday Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Centre $26 A passionate… Continue reading

Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Devon Coyote playing this weekend at River City Pub

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It’s not ski season yet but… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: One seasonal Revelstoke resident shares on recovering from a cannabis addiction

A first-person addiction story shared anonymously to Stacie Byrne, CYMHSU local action… Continue reading

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Central Okanagan

Brittany McLellan is unlawfully at large and wanted for breach of federal parole

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

Theft of 31 items rattles low-income seniors home in North Okanagan

Increasing theft around town concerns community

Salmon Arm RCMP say budget cuts won’t impact service

Police force, facing $10.7-million budget shortfall, says it won’t compromise public safety

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Smelly situation sniffed out at Okanagan courthouse

Call of propane smell turns out to be sewer

Most Read