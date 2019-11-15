Revelstoke Community Calendar for Nov. 14

Leela Gilday
Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Performing Arts Centre
$26
A passionate singer/songwriter and soulful performer, Leela Gilday has a voice that comes straight from the heart. Confessing her stories to her audiences with a gutsy voice and open stage presence, Gilday weaves her experiences as a northerner, a member of the Dene nation, and a traveler into a beautiful world that transports the listener.
Mike Field Quintet
Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Regent Hotel
Born and raised in Canada, Toronto based jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist Mike Field is known for his bright and energetic music. His works have earned him a series of prestigious awards, and he travels around the world performing his original compositions with local musicians at jazz festivals and clubs. Whether he’s playing one of his standard-like instrumental jazz tunes or singing a silly world-music vocal piece, his music is a mix of fun, technical ability and cultural influences.
St Francis Parish Christmas Bazaar
Nov. 16, 1-3 p.m.
St. Francis Parish Centre
$8, children ages 5 to 12: $4
Come enjoy an afternoon tea of sandwiches and goodies. Take the opportunity to purchase baking, crafts, gift wear and raffle tickets.
Return to Sender
Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
$15
Show starts 9 p.m. All ages show, 19+ barFundraiser for CAPOW – Canadian Powder Guiding.
St. Francis Italian dinner
Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.
St. Francis Parish Centre
Cost: $18, children ages 5 to 12: $8
Enjoy an Italian dinner of penne and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations recommended, call 837-4139.
Farm and Craft Christmas Market
Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Revelstoke Community Centre
Christmas market, vendors make, bake and grow all their products. Quality hand crafted items, baking and produce.
Sgt. Wilson’s Airforce Show
Nov. 19, 7 p.m.
Seniors Centre
$15
Music from the 40s and 50s. Glenn Miller, Andrew Sisters and more.
RCA Annual General Meeting
Nov. 19, 7 p.m.
Selkirk Room at The Regent
We will have a number of board positions up for grabs – please email info@bikerevelstoke.org if you’d like more information about being on the board.
See bikerevelstoke.org for more details.
Craft Fair Fundraiser
Nov. 23 and 24, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Revelstoke Senior’s Centre
Admission $3
Limited Tables: for info call Dorothy 250-837-3272
Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation program.
Trackside Christmas Party
Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Revelstoke Railway Museum
This fun, family event is back for 2019 with cookie decorating, hot chocolate, crafts and a visit from Santa. Check out the model train track and steam engine, and roam our huge train collection. Everyone welcome. Entry by donation.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.