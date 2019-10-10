Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 10

11 of Revelstoke’s most beloved eateries square off in the ultimate burger showdown! People’s Choice voting will determine our category winners, including Best Presentation, Most Original, Best Use of Local Ingredients, and Overall Awesomeness. (File)

Break the Fake

Oct. 10 @ 12 to 1 p.m.

Revelstoke Library

Join the Revelstoke Screen Smart coordinator for a lunch and learn event. Bring your lunch for this one-hour workshop to tell what’s true and what’s “fake” news. It’s easy to do a quick check and get the real facts when something doesn’t look right online. We want you to help us Break the Fake by stopping the spread of false info and getting Canadians to check before sharing!

Volunteer Tutor Information Session

Oct. 10 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Okanagan College

Want to learn how YOU can make a difference in someone’s life?

Becoming an Adult Volunteer Tutor is easy!

This is a free, no-obligation information session, where you can:

-meet new people

-ask questions

-learn about the benefits of being a tutor

-share experiences with others

-enjoy light snacks

For more information and to RSVP please contact:

Leanne at (250) 837-4235 ext 6504

lhumphrey@okanagan.bc.ca

Saturday Morning Public Drop In Squash

Oct. 12 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

207 MacKenzie Ave.

There is now Public Drop In Squash every Saturday morning from 9am to 1pm. Cost is $10/person. Court Booking is available.

Soup and A Smile

Oct. 14 @ 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revelstoke United Church

What better way to start your week than with some hot soup!

Come down to the United Church between 11.30am – 1.00pm for Soup & a Smile and enjoy some hot soup, desserts, and tea and coffee!

Free or by donation.

Moto-Monday motorcycle tour

Oct. 14 @ 6 to 9 p.m.

Shell

1840 Trans-Canada Highway

Meet up at the Revelstoke Timmies/Shell at 6pm on any street legal motorcycle.

The riders will decide where they want to go.

Afterwards, we’ll head to the Rockford for wing night.

If you have an L licence, text us at 837-1430, and we’ll swing by to pick you up. If you don’t have a motorcycle, and want to ride as a passenger, text us and we’ll see if we can get you a helmet and give you a ride!

Revelstoke WorkBC Job Fair!

Oct. 16 @ 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Work BC

117 Campbell Ave.

Join us to connect with local employers, explore job opportunities, and learn about the services we offer at Revelstoke WorkBC Centre!

Burger Challenge

Oct. 17 to Oct. 27

Eleven of Revelstoke’s most beloved eateries square off in the ultimate burger showdown! People’s Choice voting will determine our category winners, including Best Presentation, Most Original, Best Use of Local Ingredients, and Overall Awesomeness.

A portion of every burger sale and all of our generous sponsorship dollars are going to support the Okanagan Regional Library Revelstoke TechLab Expansion.

Each burger will be $15.

Participating restaurants:

Taco Club

Village Idiot

Chubby Funsters

Big Eddy Pub

River City Pub

Quartermaster

Hillcrest

Dose

Bierhause

Big Bend Cafe

Old School Eatery

Chronic Conditions Self-Management Program Leader Training

Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 @ 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Five Corners Church

Salmon Arm

Free

We are looking for individuals who have a chronic health condition (chronic pain, asthma, MS, heart disease, etc.) themselves , are caregivers for someone living with a chronic health condition or just want to help others. You would be leading workshops that will have a positive impact on other people’s lives. At the four-day Leader training workshop on Chronic Conditions, you will learn effective self-management strategies to help others and yourself live a healthy life with chronic health conditions. Space is limited. For information or to register call 1-866-902-3767 or www.selfmanagementbc.ca/applicationform

Craft Fair Fundraiser

Nov. 23 to Nov. 24 @ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Revelstoke Senior’s Centre

Admission: $3

Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation Program.

Vendors needed

Limited tables available, for information call Dorothy at 250-837-3272

