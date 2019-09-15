Revelstoke Community Calendar for Sept. 12

Bear Aware Affair

Sept. 22, 4 p.m.

Alley beside The Regent

A pop-up back alley event with an art gallery, pie eating contest, drink specials, live music and a bear aware affair of course! Learn about bears and how the community is coming together to support and live conflict free with wildlife.

Sit on the Regent Patio, play bear games and enjoy live music. Or walk down the alley and check out the art gallery and take part in the pie eating contest.

Free

Kid friendly (lots of kids activities)

Adult friendly

Prizes!!

Located in the alley beside the Regent.

The Regent live Sunday Session will follow!

The Human Condition Comedy Tour

Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

Craftbierhaus

$15

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be a ground breaking and historic journey. Three comedians will be traveling all across this great country to lift spirits and raise money for several different local charities and causes with the support of their sponsors, friends, families and fanbase. This will be a monumental tour. “We wanted to put on a tour that represents human connection amongst anything. Regardless of our differences it’s always beautiful to be able to find a common cause that brings everyone together.” The Tour consists of three comedians:

Shawn Gramiak: For almost 20 years, Shawn Gramiak has been a comedian, educator, writer, entrepreneur and award-winning public speaker and podcaster.

Scott Porteous: In the 16 years that Scott Porteous has been performing comedy he’s been able to perform all over the U.S. and Canada sharing his personal style of humour.

Frank Russo: Frank Russo is known for taking the mundane and dragging it into the absurd. Proceeds to the Revelstoke and District Humane Society.

Revelstoke Oktoberfest

Oct. 5, 3 p.m.

Beside Signs Ink

Come and celebrate the 5th annual Revelstoke Oktoberfest the first Saturday of October! Admission is by donation. There will be traditional food – Bortch, Sausages, German Pretzels, games, and of course beer from Mt. Begbie Brewing Co., as well as coolers, wine (and the famous mulled wine that is always a hit at this event) and soft drinks and LIVE MUSIC with some traditional Oom-pah. Kids are welcome and we will have a kids corner again this year.

Under the heated tents you can enjoy the bands ‘up close and personal’ or, if you prefer, sit further back and enjoy the music at traditional Oktoberfest style tables. There’s plenty of room for everyone. And don’t forget to dress in your best Bavarian fashion!

All proceeds from this event will be going towards a new shade structure at Kovach Park.Craft Fair Fundraiser

Nov. 23-24

The fundraiser for the Volunteer Medical Transportation Program comes up in November and the organizer is looking for vendors to participate. The event will be Nov. 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost for vendors is $50 a table. To register contact Dorothy at 250-837-3272.