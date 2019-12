The Revelstoke Community Choir performed their holiday show on Dec. 8 and 9 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Lida Carey, director of the choir, played the piano accompaniment at the show. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Revelstoke Children’s Choir also performed. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Community Choir performed their annual holiday season concert on Dec. 8 and 9.

This years theme was Concert of Peace and featured songs in line with that theme as well as quotes from famous people to introduce each song.

After a rousing rendition of Angles We Have Heard on High, featuring an eight-part harmony, the Revelstoke Children’s Choir performed as well.

