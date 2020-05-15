Revelstoke Community Connections launches goods exchange program

The organization is attempting to fill the gap left since the thrift shop closed

Revelstoke Community Connections is launching a goods exchange program for people to access second hand goods in a safe and anonymous. (File photo)

Revelstoke Community Connections has launched a Goods Exchange Program for families in need during COVID-19.

People can fill out the request form and Community Connections will act as a mediator for a safe, sanitary and confidential exchange of goods.

“During the daily food pick up in the back alley conversations were taking place about the need for used items that most picked up from the Thrift Store,” said Kelly Silzer, in an email.

The program is for people who may have a hard time locating items on their own.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the access to affordable items in our community and this program is aimed at filling this gap,” says a post on the program’s Facebook page.

If you have items to donate, keep an eye out for request on the Facebook page and send a private message to make the donation.

The online request form also has the option to request something for someone else.

See facebook.com/communityconnectionsgoodsexchange for more information.

