Revelstoke Community Foundation giving $40,000 to charities

The funds are to help during the pandemic

The Local Food Initiative purchased hand sanitizer for their Farmer’s Market with grant money from the Revelstoke Community Foundation. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Community Foundation announced it will be provide at least $40,000 to support local charities responding to COVID-19.

This money is part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund.

This vast national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Revelstoke Community Foundation is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tracy Spannier, chair of the foundation, in a news release. “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by the Prime Minister. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada.

“Canadian charities and not for profits are always there to help you, in your time of need,” said Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of families, children and social development, in a news release. “But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations. With today’s announcement, the Government of Canada will be there for them so they can continue to be there for Canadians.”

Starting on May 19, Revelstoke Community Foundation began accepting applications for funding from qualified donees.

Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more.

Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

“At Community Foundations of Canada, our purpose to “relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs” has never felt more important than it does right now,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada president, in a news release. “We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like Revelstoke Community Foundation, who have been at the forefront of local response efforts since the pandemic was declared.”

United Way Southern Interior BC has also launched their Emergency Community Support Fund application on their website, unitedwaysibc.com/ecsf/.

Funding is available to charities and other qualified donees serving vulnerable populations who are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19, with an application deadline of June 26, 2020.

The Canadian Red Cross Emergency Support for Community Organizations will be delivered through two main programs:

Granting Program for Non-Profits and Preventing Disease Transmission Training and Equipment Program for non-profits, registered charities, and qualified donees.

More information on the programs through Canadian Red Cross, can be found on redcross.ca/communityorganizations or by calling 1-866-221-2232.

