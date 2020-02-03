The Revelstoke Humane Society purchased new kitten kennels with funds from the Revelstoke Community Foundation in 2019. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

They will be awarded at an event on April 23

Do you have a charitable project that will benefit the community of Revelstoke?

Do you qualify under Canada Revenue Agency Regulations or are partnering with an organization who qualifies under the CRA Regulations?

The Revelstoke Community Foundation’s 2020 Grants are now open with applications due on Saturday, Feb. 29 at midnight!

You can now submit your application online revelstokecommunityfoundation.com/grant-applications or request a hard copy by emailing info@revelstokecommunityfoundation.com or calling 250-814-3915.

Although we wish we could provide funding support to all projects, in 2019 we were only able to provide 48 per cent in grant funds that were applied for.

Grants will be awarded between $1,000-$5,000 on average for projects in the areas of: arts and culture, environment, health and welfare, children and families, sports and recreation, youth, seniors, education, community development and heritage conservation.

Please keep in mind that the foundation is looking for projects that address emerging needs, support charitable organizations that are performing essential services to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and otherwise become more self-sufficient and projects that create new and more effective ways of dealing with problems.

We invite you, your family and friends, and volunteers to join us at our Granting Award Ceremony on Thursday, April 23 at Revelstoke Museum & Archives from 7-9 p.m.

We wish to thank everyone who applies and is working to meet our mission of improving the lives of people living in Revelstoke by distributing from an ever growing pool of funds.

 

In 2019, Bear Aware received grant funding from the Revelstoke Community Foundation for educational activities. (Submitted)

The Railway Museum received funds for the transportation and preservation of the Selkirk Spreader from the Revelstoke Community Foundation in 2019. (Submitted)

