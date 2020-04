Revelstoke Community Foundation provides almost $50K to local charities

They are establishing a new fund to help during COVID-19

Tracy Spannier recognized and thanked Deb Wozniak, long time employee of the Community Foundation who retired last fall. This photo was taken at the foundation’s 20 year anniversary last year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The impact of COVID-19 is being felt across Revelstoke, by individuals and our social service sector. The Revelstoke Community Foundation is responding with a view to what is needed in the future. The response to the local impacts of the global pandemic will take collective efforts.

“We celebrate these extraordinary actions as our friends and neighbours give back what they can and how they can,” said Tracy Spannier, Revelstoke Community Foundation Chair.

The foundation has responded to the COVID-19 crisis in three ways. First by providing a total of $46,480 to 22 local charitable projects. Second through a partnership with Revelstoke District Health Foundation, the foundation is providing up to $5,200 for hand sanitizer and other personal protective products for local charities and thirdly the foundation has also established the Revelstoke Response and Recovery Fund to assist during COVID-19 and into the future.

If you can, please donate to the Revelstoke Response and Recovery Fund or directly to a local charity. Stay informed on this fund and sign up for our newsletter to receive updates on the RRR-Fund.

The 22 successful applicants for the $46,480 of funding include:

Charity Title Summary Alpine Club of Canada, Columbia Mountains Section Lower Jordan River Trail Protect and preserve the Lower Jordan Trail by obtaining a permit to legitimize the trail, improve trail surface and parking, add signage. Revelstoke Community Response Network – Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society Intergenerational Outreach and Awareness Continue its outreach and visibility into the community, as well as boost its intergenerational work, education and abuse prevention activities Special Olympics BC Society – Revelstoke SOBC Revelstoke Sports Program Offer a range of sporting opportunities to people in the community with intellectual disabilities. Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society Community Connections Summer Day Camp Provide a safe, fun and accessible camp for children. Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society Community Connections Food Bank (food supplies and local food transportation) Provide year round food assistance and work with the Food Recovery Program to transport food. Revelstoke Bear Aware Society Revelstoke Bear Aware Attractant Management Project Educate residents and businesses about bear attractants, reduction of bear attractants. Revelstoke United Church Soup and a Smile Provide social and lifestyle benefits by serving soup to a diverse crowd by donation. Okanagan Regional Library, Revelstoke Branch RevLab Technology Learning Lab and Library Addition Deliver digital and technical literacy opportunities for all demographics in Revelstoke for free. Revelstoke Heritage Railway Museum Selkirk Spreader Restoration Restore and interpret the Selkirk Spreader artifact. School District 19 Parent Advisory Council Revelstoke School Breakfast Program Provide a nutritious breakfast to all students. School District 19 Helping Families Manage Media (Screen Smart) Teach digital citizenship to students, families and seniors. Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society Emergency Housing and Resource Fund Alleviate some safety risks of individuals living outdoors. Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society Moving Forward – Healing through social connection, Women’s Outreach Program Expand successful peer support groups. Revelstoke Arts Council ArtStarts in Schools This project is to run workshops for school students and present educational, interactive ArtStarts performances and to ensure all children in Revelstoke have access to Performing Arts and creative education. fARTS in the Park – Okanagan Regional Library Revelstoke fARTS in the Park (Free ART sessions in the park) Offer free, art programs for children aged 3-11. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Association Washed Away Film Project Create a 20 to 30 minute film about the Columbia River and displacement due to dam construction. Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society Moving Mountains-Healing Through Social Connection This project is to support men through peer support and engagement with a qualified facilitator. BC Interior Forestry Museum Society Enhancing our Logging Exhibit Collection Add exhibit items to the River Forest Walk area. Revelstoke Hospice Society Hospice on wheels, Pals/Palliative program, Grief and bereavement support groups Hospice on Wheels, PALS/Palliative program and Grief and Bereavement support groups Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre Workshop & Meeting Space Upgrade Upgrade workshop and create a public meeting space in Visual Arts Centre CMHA Mental Health Supports Free support group for young adults experiencing mental health challenges in our community. Revelstoke Humane Society Spay and Neuter Project To spay and neuter pets at no cost to the owner.

