Revelstoke Community Response Network volunteers delivered groceries, in partnership with Southside Market, for the first time April 7. (Rob Buchanan photo)

Revelstoke Community Response Network delivers groceries for first time

The network is set up to help those in need

The Revelstoke Community Response Network teamed up with Southside Market to deliver groceries for the first time April 7.

In an effort to help vulnerable populations, in this time of crisis, the network of volunteers delivers boxes of groceries packed by Southside Market staff. The groceries are pre-ordered and paid for by clients.

The network was founded earlier in March by Lisa Cyr, coordinator.

The goal of the Revelstoke Community Response Network is to link together various local community members, agencies, governments and businesses. The aim of the network is to end adult abuse and neglect. Or in the case of a pandemic, helps those that cannot go outside by getting them groceries and dog walking.

READ MORE: Revelstokian creates Community Response Network to help during COVID-19 pandemic

For more information or to volunteer with the network, contact Cyr at revycrn@gmail.com.

 

Coronavirus

Volunteer Bill Beard, with the Revelstoke Community Response Network, delivered groceries April 7. (Rob Buchanan photo)

Revelstoke Community Response Network volunteers delivered groceries, in partnership with Southside Market, for the first time April 7. (Rob Buchanan photo)

VIDEO: Shuswap family in isolation rises to musical challenge

