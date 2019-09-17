Out of thousands that apply, the show Dragons’ Den invites roughly a hundred to pitch for the show. (Submitted)

Revelstoke company airing on Dragons’ Den this fall

Did the Dragons invest? Find out on Oct. 17

A Revelstoke business will soon be going into the dragon’s den.

Shade Sails Canada auditioned to be on Dragons’ Den Season 14 last spring when the show was looking for entrepreneurs in Kelowna.

The company recently learned their pitch will be airing Oct. 17 at 9:00 PM on CBC and CBC Gem streaming service.

The company, based in Revelstoke, is one of the only ones in Canada that makes shade sails. A shade sail is a device that creates outdoor shade based on the design of a ship’s sail. A plastic woven fabric is tensioned between several anchor points and the structure can be installed permanently in public places such as parks and playgrounds or even in someone’s backyard.

On Dragons’ Den, aspiring Canadian entrepreneurs pitch ideas to a panel of potential investors, called Dragons.

On May 16, the company had 60 seconds to make a pitch in Toronto. If the Dragons were interested, they’ll invest. However, Shade Sails Canada are bound by confidentiality agreements and cannot spill details beforehand on what happened.

Revelstokians will have to tune in on Oct. 17 and see.

 

