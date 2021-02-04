Revelstoke construction company finalist for prestigious award

The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)
The two-storey house features rooms with 20-foot vaulted ceilings and custom designed Spanish influenced archways. (Submitted)The two-storey house features rooms with 20-foot vaulted ceilings and custom designed Spanish influenced archways. (Submitted)
The two-storey house features rooms with 20-foot vaulted ceilings and custom designed Spanish influenced archways. (Submitted)The two-storey house features rooms with 20-foot vaulted ceilings and custom designed Spanish influenced archways. (Submitted)
Sally Robertson, owner. (Submitted)Sally Robertson, owner. (Submitted)
Scott Robertson, owner. (Submitted)Scott Robertson, owner. (Submitted)

Absolute Contracting is a finalist for a Georgie Award.

“We’re really excited,” said Sally Robertson, owner.

The Georgie Awards is an annual program presented by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia. It is recognized provincially and nationally and highlights excellence in home building and renovation in the province

Absolute Contracting submitted a 3,200 square foot home they built last year on Lee Road.

The two-storey house features rooms with 20-foot vaulted ceilings and custom designed Spanish influenced archways.

“This home really stands out. It’s beautiful,” Robertson said.

She said it’s the first time a Revelstoke building company has been selected as a finalist for the Georgie Awards. Absolute Contracting is competing against Vancouver companies.

Robertson said this nomination proves Revelstoke is a community that can support and build high quality homes that would normally be found in more urban centres.

“To be a finalist and judged by industry peers, is a nod to their outstanding work and projects that highlight innovative designs and superior quality,” said Neil Moody, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia.

The 29th annual Georgie Awards Gala will be held virtually on March 20 in Vancouver.

To have been eligible, submitted entries had to be built, renovated, developed, created and marketed between Jan. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Absolute Contracting has been building homes in Revelstoke since 2007.

Most Read