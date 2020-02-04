Revelstoke Credit Union accepting applications for scholarships

Fred Olynyk Bursary deadline is March 4

Submitted

Revelstoke Credit Union

Revelstoke Credit Union is pleased to announce that two bursary opportunities are currently open for application with another to open on Feb. 17.

RCU’s very own annual bursary competition, the Fred Olynyk Bursary, is open for application until March 4 this year.

This award was established in honour of Fred Olynyk, a long-time resident of Revelstoke who served as a director for over 28 years.

Olynyk, his wife Mary and family lived in Revelstoke until 1997 before relocating to Kamloops.

Relations of the Olynyk family still reside in Revelstoke.

Olynyk worked in the forestry industry, was an ardent vegetable gardener and a sports enthusiast. Olynyk’s grandson, Kelly Olynyk, has gone on to play professional basketball for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Olynyk’s early association with the Revelstoke and District Credit Union began in 1958 when a committee was formed to study the possibility of purchasing a building to suitably accommodate the Credit Union.

He was elected to the Okanagan Regional Executive of the BC Central Credit Union in 1972 and became Vice Chair in 1975.

His involvement with the Revelstoke Credit Union was commendable, he lived until the age of 92 years.

The Award for $3,000 is given annually and dispersed over the student’s tenure. The award winner must complete an essay a topic selected by members of RCU’s board of directors and executive team.

RCU is also a proud to participate in the Credit Unions of BC Bursary Program, established to help BC students reach their post-secondary education goals. Students can submit their bursary applications today and get help toward funding their future!

The Valeyo Learning Grant is a national competition open for application to RCU Members embarking on a post-secondary school career. The grants are for $1,000 and based on application guidelines, found on their website, which include an essay and letter of referral. Valeyo is an insurance provider to credit unions across Canada.

Details, deadlines and application links for all three of these awards can be found at: revcu.com/Personal/InOurCommunity/CommunityPrograms/StudentScholarships/

 

Most Read