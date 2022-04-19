Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients for Community Giving donations program

Recipients were announced at their Annual General Meeting last week

The Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) has announced the recipients for their 2022 Community Giving donations program.

$125,000 was distributed to 41 different projects in two funding streams: $71,500 in Community Giving through which RCU makes donations for programs around the community and $53,500 to Community Giving Capital Projects for larger donations going to legacy projects.

Funds received through the program support heritage, recreation, medical services, social services, the arts and athletic endeavors in Revelstoke. In the past four years, over $250,000 has gone to capital infrastructure projects throughout the city.

The Community Giving Capital Projects:

•$5,000 – Stoke Youth Network for the Revelstoke Skatepark Shade Sail Project

•$5,000 – Revelstoke Fabrication Lab Society for technology infrastructure acquisition

•$8,500 – Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club for electrical upgrade and expansion

•$15,000 – Revelstoke Rod & Gun Club for a new range office facility

•$5,000 – Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society for improving fire safety and upgrading communications

•$5,000 – Revelstoke Illuminate Spirit Society for Illuminate Revelstoke Phase 2

•$10,000 – ORL Revelstoke Branch for Revelstoke Library family area shelving and seating upgrades

“RCU aims to make an impact in Revelstoke today and for generations to come by supporting programs and services that are accessed by a broad demographic so anyone who calls Revelstoke home can participate and be a part of our community,” said RCU Manager of Community Engagement Jamie Hobgood in a press release.

For more information on the program and its recipiants visit revcu.com/about-us/in-our-community/community-giving.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

READ MORE: Ready, set, race in Revelstoke during the Family Fun Run

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityRevelstoke