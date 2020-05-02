Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

At Revelstoke Credit Union, one of the many ways we help in building a vibrant, healthy city is through the Community Giving Program.
We care about what happens in Revelstoke because we love this city, and we’re inspired by all the organizations that work to make it great.
We serve people from many different sectors of the community daily which gives us insight on the best ways to help create lasting legacies and programs that will impact Revelstoke today and for generations to come.
Over the past 20 years, Revelstoke Credit Union has returned nearly $6.5 million to the community through Member Rewards, Dividends, Donations and Community Giving.
In the past two years, over $150,000 has gone to capital infrastructure projects throughout the city.
These funds have gone to support heritage, recreation, medical services, social services, the arts and athletic endeavors in Revelstoke.
We are doing our best to ensure programs and services can be accessed by those in need, so everyone who calls Revelstoke home can contribute to strengthening the core of our community. The 2020 Community Giving recipients are listed below.
- Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap – Revelstoke
- Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy
- Community Connections Revelstoke Society
- Community Response Network
- Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society
- Mount Cartier Court
- Mt Revelstoke Quilters Guild
- North Columbia Environmental Society
- Okanagan Regional Library – Revelstoke Branch
- Open Mountains Project Society Club
- Revelstoke & District Humane Society
- Revelstoke Acrobats
- Revelstoke Arts Council
- Revelstoke Cancer Support Group
- Revelstoke Cycling Association
- Revelstoke Fire Rescue Society
- Revelstoke Golf Club
- Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society
- Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band
- Revelstoke Hospice Society
- Revelstoke Jazz Club
- Revelstoke Museum & Archives
- Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club
- Revelstoke Pickleball Club
- Revelstoke Senior Citizens Association
- Revelstoke Skating Club
- Revelstoke Ski Club
- Revelstoke United Church
- Revelstoke Visual Arts Society
- Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society
- School District 19
- Special Olympics BC – Revelstoke
