Revelstoke Credit Union announces their 2020 Community Giving Recipients. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

32 organizations are on the list

Submitted

Revelstoke Credit Union

At Revelstoke Credit Union, one of the many ways we help in building a vibrant, healthy city is through the Community Giving Program.

We care about what happens in Revelstoke because we love this city, and we’re inspired by all the organizations that work to make it great.

We serve people from many different sectors of the community daily which gives us insight on the best ways to help create lasting legacies and programs that will impact Revelstoke today and for generations to come.

Over the past 20 years, Revelstoke Credit Union has returned nearly $6.5 million to the community through Member Rewards, Dividends, Donations and Community Giving.

In the past two years, over $150,000 has gone to capital infrastructure projects throughout the city.

These funds have gone to support heritage, recreation, medical services, social services, the arts and athletic endeavors in Revelstoke.

We are doing our best to ensure programs and services can be accessed by those in need, so everyone who calls Revelstoke home can contribute to strengthening the core of our community. The 2020 Community Giving recipients are listed below.

  • Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap – Revelstoke
  • Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy
  • Community Connections Revelstoke Society
  • Community Response Network
  • Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society
  • Mount Cartier Court
  • Mt Revelstoke Quilters Guild
  • North Columbia Environmental Society
  • Okanagan Regional Library – Revelstoke Branch
  • Open Mountains Project Society Club
  • Revelstoke & District Humane Society
  • Revelstoke Acrobats
  • Revelstoke Arts Council
  • Revelstoke Cancer Support Group
  • Revelstoke Cycling Association
  • Revelstoke Fire Rescue Society
  • Revelstoke Golf Club
  • Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society
  • Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band
  • Revelstoke Hospice Society
  • Revelstoke Jazz Club
  • Revelstoke Museum & Archives
  • Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club
  • Revelstoke Pickleball Club
  • Revelstoke Senior Citizens Association
  • Revelstoke Skating Club
  • Revelstoke Ski Club
  • Revelstoke United Church
  • Revelstoke Visual Arts Society
  • Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society
  • School District 19
  • Special Olympics BC – Revelstoke

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Okanagan couple helps families mourn loss of infants

Just Posted

Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

32 organizations are on the list

Syrian refugee living in Revelstoke is striving for a better life for her children

Amal Alsowwan and her family escaped from Syria seven years ago

Okanagan-Shuswap gun club leaders react to Canadian government’s firearm ban

Restricted firearm owners are disappointed in the federal government’s ban

New sculpture installed in front of Revelstoke City Hall

Pine Cone debuted at LUNA 2019

City sees 31% increase in development applications compared to 2019

First quarter of 2020 has seen more applications than first quarter of 2019

VIDEO: Family sings Happy Birthday outside B.C. care home to 100-year-old woman

All smiles for Dorothy Dewar who lives in Eden Care Centre, the location of one COVID-19 case

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

B.C. woman gives birth on driveway in Greater Victoria

Grandma catches baby girl as she enters the world

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

COVID-19: B.C. halfway to goal of single-site jobs for care home staff

Including mental health facilities, 7,350 were working multiple sites

Lake Country mayor bashes big banks ‘profiting from pandemic’

Mayor James Baker said lending institutions are taking advantage of an unavoidable situation

Kootnekoff: Is there a duty to disclose COVID-19?

Susan Kootnekoff is a Kelowna barrister solicitor and a member of the B.C. and Alberta Bar

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Most Read