Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

At Revelstoke Credit Union, one of the many ways we help in building a vibrant, healthy city is through the Community Giving Program.

We care about what happens in Revelstoke because we love this city, and we’re inspired by all the organizations that work to make it great.

We serve people from many different sectors of the community daily which gives us insight on the best ways to help create lasting legacies and programs that will impact Revelstoke today and for generations to come.

Over the past 20 years, Revelstoke Credit Union has returned nearly $6.5 million to the community through Member Rewards, Dividends, Donations and Community Giving.

In the past two years, over $150,000 has gone to capital infrastructure projects throughout the city.

These funds have gone to support heritage, recreation, medical services, social services, the arts and athletic endeavors in Revelstoke.

We are doing our best to ensure programs and services can be accessed by those in need, so everyone who calls Revelstoke home can contribute to strengthening the core of our community. The 2020 Community Giving recipients are listed below.

Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap – Revelstoke

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy

Community Connections Revelstoke Society

Community Response Network

Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society

Mount Cartier Court

Mt Revelstoke Quilters Guild

North Columbia Environmental Society

Okanagan Regional Library – Revelstoke Branch

Open Mountains Project Society Club

Revelstoke & District Humane Society

Revelstoke Acrobats

Revelstoke Arts Council

Revelstoke Cancer Support Group

Revelstoke Cycling Association

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Society

Revelstoke Golf Club

Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society

Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band

Revelstoke Hospice Society

Revelstoke Jazz Club

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

Revelstoke Pickleball Club

Revelstoke Senior Citizens Association

Revelstoke Skating Club

Revelstoke Ski Club

Revelstoke United Church

Revelstoke Visual Arts Society

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

School District 19

Special Olympics BC – Revelstoke

