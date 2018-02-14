RCU Staff members Leah Zacker, Amanda Rota, Deb Morabito, and Allison Raven will be presenting this Tuesday’s workshop getting you ready to file your taxes. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Credit Union simplifies tax season with free workshop

‘Getting Ready to File Your Taxes’ will be offere on Feb. 20

If you’re interested in saving money or taking advantage of Canadian income tax benefits and credits, a free workshop coming up on Feb. 20 is just for you.

Revelstoke Credit Union staff is going to be bringing you these two very important things on Tuesday February 20, 2018 at 6:30 pm when they present “GETTING READY TO FILE YOUR TAXES”. The workshop is going to be held in the RCU community room, located at the RCU Insurance Services Ltd. building at 201 Victoria Rd. If you can’t get there on foot, they will even do their best to arrange a ride for you. There will even be complimentary snacks and coffee while you learn all about being prepared to file your taxes.

Although they will not be preparing your income tax return, this session will address the benefits of filing your income tax return and provide you several resources that can help you get your return completed and filed. The evening will cover why taxes should be filed, what deductions you can apply for, credits you may qualify for and the benefits you may receive. You’ll also find out that you might be entitled to a nice refund for paying too much income tax over the course of the year. Wouldn’t that be great?

One of the other services you will learn about, which is available for free in Revelstoke is the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. This program has trained volunteers who can actually help you file your taxes. The service is free, if you meet their income thresholds, beginning in March at the Senior’s Centre, Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon and on Thursday evenings, 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information on this service please contact Jane at 250-837-5910.

The “GETTING READY TO FILE YOUR TAXES” workshop is part of a great free service now available to the people of Revelstoke, and its goal is help you make good decisions with your money. RCU’s financial literacy workshops discuss good money management and the presentations cover a wide range of financial topics like basic budgeting, managing debt and even a session on preparing yourself to purchase a home.

These workshops are available free to the public and are not meant for commercial purpose, products and specific features of the credit union will never be promoted. If your group, organization, business, class or family would like to have them come to your space and present a workshop, just contact Revelstoke Credit Union, 250-837-6291, extension 263 and they will send you a list of topics. Revelstoke Credit Union will then send a team of their financial professionals to present the financial literacy workshop of your choice that will help you make good decisions with your money. RCU’s Financial Literacy team delivered seven of these sessions in 2017, reaching over 100 people, with the goal to make people comfortable discussing their finances and providing resources for them to seek out professionals who want to help.

Previous story
IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

Just Posted

Revelstoke Credit Union simplifies tax season with free workshop

‘Getting Ready to File Your Taxes’ will be offere on Feb. 20

Revelstoke Tech Summit to highlight future of work

The event is part of the city’s two-year high-tech strategy

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and Hwy. 23.

City supports outdoor school application

Salmon Arm council adds extra measure of support to school district’s submission to land commission

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Shooter was not a current student, sheriff said

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Most Read