Revelstoke Credit Union simplifies tax season with free workshop

If you’re interested in saving money or taking advantage of Canadian income tax benefits and credits, a free workshop coming up on Feb. 20 is just for you.

Revelstoke Credit Union staff is going to be bringing you these two very important things on Tuesday February 20, 2018 at 6:30 pm when they present “GETTING READY TO FILE YOUR TAXES”. The workshop is going to be held in the RCU community room, located at the RCU Insurance Services Ltd. building at 201 Victoria Rd. If you can’t get there on foot, they will even do their best to arrange a ride for you. There will even be complimentary snacks and coffee while you learn all about being prepared to file your taxes.

Although they will not be preparing your income tax return, this session will address the benefits of filing your income tax return and provide you several resources that can help you get your return completed and filed. The evening will cover why taxes should be filed, what deductions you can apply for, credits you may qualify for and the benefits you may receive. You’ll also find out that you might be entitled to a nice refund for paying too much income tax over the course of the year. Wouldn’t that be great?

One of the other services you will learn about, which is available for free in Revelstoke is the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. This program has trained volunteers who can actually help you file your taxes. The service is free, if you meet their income thresholds, beginning in March at the Senior’s Centre, Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon and on Thursday evenings, 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information on this service please contact Jane at 250-837-5910.

The “GETTING READY TO FILE YOUR TAXES” workshop is part of a great free service now available to the people of Revelstoke, and its goal is help you make good decisions with your money. RCU’s financial literacy workshops discuss good money management and the presentations cover a wide range of financial topics like basic budgeting, managing debt and even a session on preparing yourself to purchase a home.

These workshops are available free to the public and are not meant for commercial purpose, products and specific features of the credit union will never be promoted. If your group, organization, business, class or family would like to have them come to your space and present a workshop, just contact Revelstoke Credit Union, 250-837-6291, extension 263 and they will send you a list of topics. Revelstoke Credit Union will then send a team of their financial professionals to present the financial literacy workshop of your choice that will help you make good decisions with your money. RCU’s Financial Literacy team delivered seven of these sessions in 2017, reaching over 100 people, with the goal to make people comfortable discussing their finances and providing resources for them to seek out professionals who want to help.