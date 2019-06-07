Revelstoke cyclist fundraising for kids cancer research

Emily Horkley is participating in The Great Cycle Challenge, a fundraiser for the Toronto Sick Kid’s Hospital to help fund research and treatment for children with cancer. (Submitted)

Danielle Hebert

Special to the Review

Emily Horkley has been aware and affected by the devastation of childhood cancer since she was a child.

Horkley had a childhood friend who sadly passed with cancer at a young age. She said she is touched by “how many people are affected by cancer”, and that “everyone is associated with it in some way”.

After seeing an ad on Facebook for the Great Cycle Challenge, she was motivated to take action to participate and raise money for the Sick Kid’s Hospital childhood cancer research and treatment.

Horkley said that when she signed up she set a modest goal of raising two hundred dollars and felt uncomfortable at first about asking people to donate and support her.

READ MORE: Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Although after she received her first donation of one hundred dollars (half of her goal), she began to feel more confident with it. Then, as she continued to share about the Great Cycle Challenge and what she was doing, people continued to step up and donate.

She said she has now raised over $1,800. Not only have people been there to support her through donations she has had many friends and colleagues come to join her on her rides as well. She said she is so happy that doing this challenge is benefiting everyone and inspiring people to get out and get active.

Horkley also said that she has been further touched the the support of the community since she injured her knee on Tuesday, June 4.

She said that “people have actually been nominating their kilometres of riding” for her cause so that she is able to complete the journey. She is still unable to walk but is resting up and anxious to get back on the saddle in the next few days.

The Great Cycle Challenge is a national charity that has raised over $7.8 million in only three years.

READ MORE: Family fishing weekend at Williamson Lake June 14

The challenge happens throughout the month of June and riders are able to participate from any location.

Riders are also able to set their own distance goals and can log as many kilometres on their bikes as they are able to, there is even a special app which tracks the kilometres traveled by Great Cycle Challengers.

The riders raise funds which are donated to the Toronto Sick Kid’s Hospital to help fund research and treatment for children with cancer. The Sick Kid’s Hospital is Canada’s largest hospital and is a centre where sick children from across Canada travel to receive specialized treatment.

Horkley’s advice for other people who would like to get involved: “start off with a small goal and just go from there. Starting small will help you succeed.”

READ MORE: Women’s Shelter Society rents new outreach space downtown Revelstoke

She has been biking about 14 km per day and said that it takes her under an hour so it is really a manageable way to participate in a great fundraiser and that everyone can do it.

To donate go online to greatcyclechallenga.ca/riders/emilyjanehorkley

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.