Revelstoke dental clinics to reopen

For now, the offices will only offer urgent and emergency care

The three Revelstoke dental offices are planning to reopening May 25 for urgent and emergency care.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to help people,” said Dr. Philomena Gale, Mackenzie Dental Centre.

Phase two of the province’s reopening plan includes dental offices.

In a letter addressed to the Revelstoke community, Selkirk Dental Clinic said their reopening will be slow, measured and clients can expect significant changes.

Some changes include a screening questionnaire, requiring clients to use hand sanitizer and wash hands when entering and leaving dental office.

For physical distancing, Selkirk Dental Clinic said clients may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle prior to appointment.

Further more, magazines, books and toys have been removed and clear barriers have been installed at reception.

Selkirk Dental Clinic said clients are not required to wear a non-medical mask, but can if it makes them feel more comfortable.

Dr. Gale said Mackenzie Dental Centre has split into two teams, in case one falls ill, the other can continue working.

Mackenzie Dental Centre and Selkirk Dental Clinic said it’s too early to say when regular care will return.

“We’ve opted to start slowly and ramp up from there,” said Dr. Schadinger, Selkirk Dental Clinic.

The third phase, expected to start between June to September, includes hotels, resorts, overnight camping, domestic film production, movie theatres and symphonies with small audiences.

