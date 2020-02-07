Monashee Spirits opened in April, 2016. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review).

Revelstoke distillery smashes national competition – again

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery won eight awards at the Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition

For the second year in a row, Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery took home a stack of medals from a national competition.

The Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition celebrates the best artisan spirits across Canada. The event is held annually and is judged blindly by a panel of judges from across the country.

This year, their garlic infused vodka, Ethos Gin, single malt whiskey and triticale whiskey won gold. The stokemeister liqueur got silver and vulcans fire got bronze. They also got a gold medal for their barrel aged house aromatic bitters. Bitters was a new category this year. They also won an award for best branding.

View this post on Instagram

The Spirits of Revelstoke keeps getting all the love!! Pretty stoked to find out and share with you guys that we brought home 8 medals and awards this year again from the national Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition CASC including some Best in Class awards!! Huge shoutout and congratulations to Jason and Alayne at @sheringhamdistillery for their win of the Spirit of the Year for thier Kazuki Gin. Well deserved for such a great product and if you haven’t tried it you need to grab a bottle! Congratulations to all the craft distilleries across Canada for thier hard work and recognition this year. We are surrounded with such talented and amazing folks doing innovative and rad things! Thank you to @distillersca and Alex Hamer for their immense hard work in this project and thanks to the multiple judges across the country that are tasked with blindly sampling hundreds of submissions of products. 📸 @colehofstra We’ll be posting more soon but here’s a quick picture and a breakdown: Ethos Gin – Gold with distinctions + Excellence in Terrior . Garlic Vodka collab with @trackstreetgrowers Gold + Best in Class Canada – Infused Vodka . Bitter Hearts Cocktail Bitters Gold – Best in Class Canada . Triticale whisky – Gold Single malt whisky – Gold Vodka – Silver Vulcans – Bronze Stokemeister – Silver

A post shared by 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐲 (@monasheespirits) on

Roughly 40 per cent of artisan distillers in Canada enter the competition.

Monashee Spirits is owned by Josh and Jenn McLafferty and opened in 2016 on Mackenzie Ave.

Last year, their Ethos Gin won Canadian Artisan Spirit of the Year award.

READ MORE: Revelstoke distillery smashes national competition

READ MORE: Revelstoke's Monashee Spirits named Canada's Best Apres Distillery by Forbes

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
WATCH: SilverStar carves out fun February

