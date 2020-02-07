Revelstoke distillery smashes national competition – again

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery won eight awards at the Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition

For the second year in a row, Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery took home a stack of medals from a national competition.

The Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition celebrates the best artisan spirits across Canada. The event is held annually and is judged blindly by a panel of judges from across the country.

This year, their garlic infused vodka, Ethos Gin, single malt whiskey and triticale whiskey won gold. The stokemeister liqueur got silver and vulcans fire got bronze. They also got a gold medal for their barrel aged house aromatic bitters. Bitters was a new category this year. They also won an award for best branding.

Roughly 40 per cent of artisan distillers in Canada enter the competition.

Monashee Spirits is owned by Josh and Jenn McLafferty and opened in 2016 on Mackenzie Ave.

Last year, their Ethos Gin won Canadian Artisan Spirit of the Year award.

