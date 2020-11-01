Revelstoke dresses up for Halloween

Scary trio. (Photo by Jenna Low)Scary trio. (Photo by Jenna Low)
Principle of Columbia Park Elementary Andy Pfeiffer, becomes magical. (Photo by Jenna Low)Principle of Columbia Park Elementary Andy Pfeiffer, becomes magical. (Photo by Jenna Low)
Dressed in their best. (Photo by Jenna Low)Dressed in their best. (Photo by Jenna Low)
Columbia Park Elementary. Principle, Andy Pfeiffer (left), really gets into Halloween. (Photo by Jenna Low)Columbia Park Elementary. Principle, Andy Pfeiffer (left), really gets into Halloween. (Photo by Jenna Low)
This is Halloween. (Photo by Jenna Low)This is Halloween. (Photo by Jenna Low)
Funky school day. (Photo by Jenna Low)Funky school day. (Photo by Jenna Low)
Treats were dispensed through the tubes in order to facilitate social distancing. (Submitted/Isabell Weitman)Treats were dispensed through the tubes in order to facilitate social distancing. (Submitted/Isabell Weitman)
A family of pirates. (Submitted/Caylan Barber)A family of pirates. (Submitted/Caylan Barber)
Chase Olsen, 7, on Halloween in Revelstoke, 2020. (Submitted/Amanda Hartley) Chase Olsen, 7, on Halloween in Revelstoke, 2020. (Submitted/Amanda Hartley)Chase Olsen, 7, on Halloween in Revelstoke, 2020. (Submitted/Amanda Hartley) Chase Olsen, 7, on Halloween in Revelstoke, 2020. (Submitted/Amanda Hartley)
A look at a haunted house set up at 1970 Maddocks Rd. (Submitted/Sarah Kristensen)A look at a haunted house set up at 1970 Maddocks Rd. (Submitted/Sarah Kristensen)
Some downtown trick-or-treaters. (Submitted/Lekshmi Sanuj)Some downtown trick-or-treaters. (Submitted/Lekshmi Sanuj)
Queen of Hearts. (Submitted/Lexie Ast)Queen of Hearts. (Submitted/Lexie Ast)
Lexie Ast dressed up for Halloween as well. (Submitted/Lexie Ast)Lexie Ast dressed up for Halloween as well. (Submitted/Lexie Ast)
Masks were highly appropriate costume wear this year. (Submitted/Tyson McKinney)Masks were highly appropriate costume wear this year. (Submitted/Tyson McKinney)
Spooky photos were taken. (Submitted/Tyson McKinney)Spooky photos were taken. (Submitted/Tyson McKinney)
Noah Semenoff, 6 months, was a baby shark for Halloween. (Submitted/Alison Semenoff)Noah Semenoff, 6 months, was a baby shark for Halloween. (Submitted/Alison Semenoff)

Halloween activities looked different this year due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop people from dressing up or finding creative ways to distribute candy.

 

Halloween

Most Read