Revelstoke eats: Local chef celebrates 40 years of cooking

Linda Bruder works four days a week at Moberly Manor

Linda Bruder has worked in the kitchens at Moberly Manor for 40 years. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke)

One chef just celebrated 40 years of cooking in Revelstoke.

Linda Bruder has worked at Moberly Manor, an assisted living residence, since 1980. She’s the organization’s longest serving employee.

Looking through the window at Bruder cooks. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

“I’ve stayed because I enjoy it,” she said.

Bruder took dietary training through correspondence 35 years ago and uses it for making nutritious meals.

She serves residents lunch, dinner and also sends out food via Meals-On-Wheels.

“All her meals are like moms,” said Susan Kincaid, coworker. The pair have worked together for 12 years.

Dinners include baked ham, barbecue ribs and beef stew. Each Saturday, a resident gets to pick a meal The other week, someone chose Mexican.

However, Kincaid said Bruder is known for her pies. Savory or sweet.

At 70-years-old, Bruder could retire, but hasn’t yet.

“I enjoy working with Linda, she makes me laugh,” Kincaid said.

People and Society