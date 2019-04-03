Revelstoke Elks Lodge donates to Minor Hockey and Minor Ball

The lodge is looking for new members to continue raising money

The Revelstoke Elks Lodge donate $600 to local sports organizations on April 2.

The club has been long time supporters of both minor baseball and minor hockey in the city.

Now down to two directors and 15 members, the lodge once boasted a membership of more than 100 people.

Clancy Boettger and George Hopkins are hoping to recruit new members and keep the social club alive.

As part of Elks Canada, the Revelstoke lodge promotes and serves community needs through volunteer work. On the other side of things the social club is just that, a family.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Minor Hockey sees dramatic increase in under 8 skaters

On top of supporting local community initiatives, Elks Canada has their own charity, The Elks and Royal Purple Fund for Children. The fund provides financial assistance for medical needs of children with hearing and speech disorders under the age of 19.

In B.C. the Elks founded and continue donate money to the BC Family Hearing and Resource Centre as well as funding the BC Children’s Camp Society.

At the moment the Revelstoke club bar tends various events in town as a fundraiser and distributes the money to various community organizations in the city.

As a member you would be asked to pay the $25 annual dues, attend short monthly meetings and have your name added to the volunteer roster.

Boettger and Hopkins hope to see the Elks grow again in Revelstoke.

 

