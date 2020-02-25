Five Revelstoke firefighters participated in the Climb the Wall: Stairclimb for Clean Air this past weekend in Vancouver. Pictured from left to right: Glenn McTaggart, Amardeep Bal, Megan Cottingham, Leslie Blaszk and Mark Duncan. (Facebook)

Revelstoke firefighters climb stairs with 30 kg of gear for charity

They raised just under $1,900

Five Revelstoke firefighters climbed 48 flights of stairs in full protective gear for charity last weekend.

The Climb the Wall: Stairclimb for Clean Air event took place at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel on Feb. 23. It’s a charity for the BC Lung Association. According to the association, one in five British Columbians are affected by lung disease.

This year, more than 350 people took part, including firefighters from across the province. Roughly 150 firefighter took part, all competing for the fastest climb time wearing more than 30 kg of gear.

It was the 19th year for the event. According to the event’s website, the amount raised to date is almost $2 million. The five Revelstoke firefighters raised just under $1,900.

Megan Cottingham won the award for fastest female in the firefighter category for a time just under 10 minutes. She was also the fastest out of the five Revelstoke firefighters.

 

Most Read