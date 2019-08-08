Revelstoke food bank looking for volunteers for annual food drive

The Emergency Services Food Drive has been scheduled for Sept. 17

Over 300 volunteers went out collecting food for the Revelstoke Food Bank during the annual Emergency Services Food Drive last year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s annual Emergency Services Food Drive will be coming up on Tuesday September 17.

Announced today, the event will see volunteers and emergency services personnel including the fire department and the RCMP, going door to door and collecting donations for the food bank.

In the news release, Patti Larson, director of community outreach and development at Community Connections said that the food bank receives enough food to help stock the shelves until late spring and the financial donations are a huge boost to the food budget.

They are looking for volunteers to go door to door as well as additional volunteers to help sort incoming donations.

If you are interested in volunteering you can contact Larson at plarson@community-connections.ca or call the office at 250-837-2920 ext. 28.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.