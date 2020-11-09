Revelstoke food bank open for evening pick up once a week starting Nov. 18

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Community Connection’s food bank will be open from 5-6 p.m.
Instead of regular pick-up time, from 11 a.m.-noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, pick-up time will be in the evening on Wednesdays to provide access for people who work during the day.
The food bank is now located at the back garage of the Community Connections Outreach Building at 416, 2nd St. West.
Masks are required in the building.
For more information call Community Connections at 250-837-2920.
