The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)

Revelstoke free breakfast program feeding 54% more students this year

Program says the increase is due to a growing program, not necessarily growing need

More than 24,000 breakfasts have been served to Revelstoke students since last September.

“Kids are relying on the program to get through their day,” said Melissa Hemphill, coordinator of the Breakfast Program.

The program is feeding approximately 367 students per day in the five Revelstoke schools, which is an increase from 200 last year. Already, more meals have been provided this year than last year.

Volunteers helping at the Breakfast Program in previous years. (Submitted)

While the data is striking, Hemphill said the increase is a reflection of the program adapting and growing, not necessarily of rising need.

Rather than having students ask for breakfast, students are offered the food in classrooms. This way, Hemphill said, students are given an opportunity to say yes or no without any indication as to whether or not they need the food.

“It’s really difficult to measure need.”

According to the province, yearly median family incomes in Revelstoke are slightly below (four per cent) the B.C. average of $93,013.

READ MORE: BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

The aim of the Breakfast Program is to reduce barriers for students to access food and eat healthily. Options can include bagels, yogurt and fruit.

“Hungry kids can’t learn,” Hemphill said.

There are many reasons, she said, why kids might need breakfast at school that are not necessarily based on low-income households.

Perhaps the students rode their bikes to school and are hungry again or they were late and did not have time to eat at home.

“Options for healthy food is part of a thriving community,” said Hemphill.

While the number of students accessing the program have increased, food expenses are down, largely due to business donations.

For example, the Big Eddy Pub donates baked goods and fruit bought in bulk. The restaurant also provides schools with lunches at approximately $1.50 per portion.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” said Hemphill.

In the past, the program had roughly 40 volunteers. However, with COVID safety protocols, there are few unpaid helpers.

“It’s a bummer that we no longer can have kids develop a relationship with volunteering adults that care.”

The Breakfast Program started in 2018.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Volunteers helping at the Breakfast Program in previous years. (Submitted)

Volunteers helping at the Breakfast Program in previous years. (Submitted)

Previous story
Salmon Arm woman remains grateful for Parkinson’s surgery over a year later

Just Posted

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Revelstoke free breakfast program feeding 54% more students this year

Program says the increase is due to a growing program, not necessarily growing need

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

Due to multiple members of Revelstoke Grizzlies catching COVID-19, the hockey team has cancelled the rest of its season. (Bill Pringle photography)
New COVID cases for Revelstoke jump to 12

Data from Jan. 24 to 30

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

In it's 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)
New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

COVID-19 cases spiked in Keremeos Jan. 24 to 30, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
COVID-19 cases spike in Keremeos, remain stagnant elsewhere in South Okanagan

Keremeos recorded six new cases Jan. 24 to 30

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

Most Read