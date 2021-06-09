Revelstoke gathers to honour and remember residential school victims

Ribbons were hung on the Tree of Life in Queen Elizabeth Park on June 8, in memory of the 215 victims of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Aboriginal Friendship Society hosted a vigil to honour and remember the remains of 215 children recently found at the former Kamloops Residential School.

People were encouraged to tie ribbons on the Tree of Life in Queen Elizabeth Park.

The organized event ended quickly and turned into an impromptu time of listening and dancing, lead by Elder Randy Williams of Splatsin and the Shuswap nation.

To support survivors of residential schools you can make a donation to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

The society also has a 24/7 helpline available at 1-800-721-0066

