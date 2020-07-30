City hall is currently under construction. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Hay Rd. development inches closer to reality

There are still a couple more steps required until the project could be approved

A 60 housing unit development in Arrow Heights took one step closer to fruition after a recent Revelstoke City Council meeting.

READ MORE: City wants feedback on Hay Rd. development

For hours at the July 29 meeting, council discussed a proposal to amend a zoning bylaw and the official community plan to allow the development.

The amendments passed first reading. However, there still needs to be a second reading and public hearing for the amendments to be approved.

The first reading is typically a test of whether or not council wishes to consider an issue at all. It’s not necessarily an indication of whether or not council supports the issue.

Last year, Revelstoke residents were surveyed on the proposed development, which garnered 218 responses.

The development would be located at 1794 and 1838 Hay Rd. and 1738 Grizzly Lane. In total, the project would be 3.8 acres.

Concerns over the development include increasing traffic, location of sidewalks, amount of park space, parking, size and affordability of units.

The proposed amendments are to change the land use from Future Growth to T3 – Sub Urban and to rezone the land from Single Family Residential District (R1) to a CD Zone. The changes would allow smaller lot sizes in the area and an increase in density.

READ MORE: Letter: Hay Rd. development doesn’t consider current residents

READ MORE: Letter: More public consultation needed before zoning amendment to allow Hay Rd. development

READ MORE: Arrow Heights residents create petition against proposed development on Hay Rd.

Some Revelstoke residents have vented frustration online that their letters on the proposed project had not been included in the package to council for first reading.

Councillors asked city staff why the letters where not included and Dawn Low, chief administrative officer, said public comments are typically not included in first readings.

“We never have,” she said.

Low said letters and public feedback would be included at the public hearing, which will be announced at a later date.

An online petition against the rezoning and development has gathered 231 signatures as of July 30.

