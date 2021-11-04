Revelstoke Hospice Society accepting donations in November

The Revelstoke Hospice Society is accepting donations at Save-On Foods and Southside Market in November. With a donation you have a chance at winning this cardinal Christmas quilt. The quilt will be on display Nov. 13 and 20 at Save-On Foods and Southside Market on Nov. 14 and 21. Donations and memberships to the Hospice Society are welcome all year. (Contributed-Theresa Hamilton)

Theresa Hamilton, Revelstoke Hospice Society

Quilts are amazing pieces of history and art.

They hold the layers of our lives.

Culturally, a patchwork quilt symbolizes a family’s heritage, creativity and the connection between the past and present.

Historically, quilts have been used to tell stories, to repurpose used materials and often were created by more than one quilter. They have a significant purpose in our life’s journey; wrapping a newborn in the family’s threads, adding an extra layer of warmth to a child’s bed or beautifying a loved one’s death bed.

The Revelstoke Hospice Society and The Revelstoke Quilters Guild have a deep partnership of serving the community together.

The guild makes quilts that are gifted to each person who the hospice serves at end of life.

The quilt is made by many dedicated and talented ladies with the support of the Revelstoke Credit Union Community Giving Project.

The hospice has offered the quilt as a final gift for several years.

“Our guild loves having the opportunity to help out Hospice both with the quilts everyone in [palliative care] receives” said Beverly Harding, president of the guild.

The quilt could be a full insulated queen size and other times of the year it is a light bed runner, but each time it is put on the bed with the dying.

The women from the guild start their creative process by considering the man or woman who will be the recipient, they exercise compassion and careful consideration in the process.

The appreciation from families has always been huge. The quilt acts as a hug for the family after it’s taken off the loved one’s bed. And we all need a hug and to wrap ourselves in love after a loss.

