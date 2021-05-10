May is hospice and palliative care awareness month. (Contributed)

Revelstoke Hospice Society offers end-of-life and grief support

In Revelstoke the hospice society offers supportive compassionate care to those individuals and families who are dying or grieving within our community.

Services vary from palliative support and vigil support to caregiver support and grief and bereavement support.

The focus of hospice is on caring, not curing and on life, not death.

The annual general meeting for the Revelstoke society is coming up on May 19 at 7 p.m. and will feature Dr. Kate McCarroll speaking on Medical Assistance in dying.

The next Death Cafe is coming up on Monday May 31 from 7-9 p.m. either via Zoom or outside.

Intake for the next grief and bereavement session will begin in the last week of May, with meetings to be planned for the future. 4-12 participants are needed, and they will meet once a week for two hours in a respectful listening and non-judgemental environment.

Contact revhosp@telus.net for more information.

 

Most Read