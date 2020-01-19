Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Society donates funds for new surgical equipment at Queen Victoria Hospital

Visiting specialist thanks them for the funds

A visiting specialist from Vernon thanked the Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary for their funds that allowed the Queen Victoria Hospital to purchase a Fluent Console System and the Omni Hysteroscope.

The two pieces of equipment are used in hysteroscopic surgeries, which the specialist, Dr. Nick Half, performs in Revelstoke on monthly basis.

READ MORE: One year in, surgical pilot project at Revelstoke hospital going well

The Fluent Console System cost $31,600. It is used for fluid management in hysteroscopic operations, said Julie Lowes, hospital manager, in an email. The single waste bag design means a 40 per cent reduction in waste and elimination of all hard plastic containers. The machine also means a 70 per cent reduction of fluid used during surgery, requires less space in the Operating Room and gives the surgeon enhanced pressure control during the surgery.

READ MORE: Community donations bring dental surgeries to Revelstoke hospital

The Omni Hysteroscope cost $19,200. The three-in-one device assists with fibroid/polp removal be providing three sheaths-seeing and treating pathology with a single hysteroscope in order to be less invasive for the patient.

The Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Society raises funds for community health care in Revelstoke through their thrift store.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.