Paws on Parade will start at Centennial Park and go to the Fourth St. Bridge. (benjgibbs/Creative Commons)

Revelstoke Humane Society to host fundraiser in June

‘Paws on Parade’ will be a walk-a-thon on Sunday, June 4

The Revelstoke Humane Society is hosting its first ‘Paws on Parade’ fundraiser in June but is already accepting donations.

Paws on Parade will be a walk-a-thon on Sunday, June 4, at Centennial Park and the Greenbelt. The goal is to raise $5,000 for the Revelstoke Humane Society, which is entirely not-for-profit. The walk is open to everyone, including all ages and canine companions.

The money raised goes towards a variety of things, including vet bills that accumulated over the year, and to support a new initiative — the pet food bank.

The walk is set up to be as accessible as possible and will follow a relatively flat and easy course that takes participants from the park along the Greenbelt to the Fourth St. Bridge and back. The Revelstoke Humane Society said in the event description that attendees can walk as much or as little as they want on the day.

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided for registrants at the event.

To register prior to the event, participants can do so through the organization’s event website. Registration will also be available on the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. and going on until 1:15 p.m. The walk will get underway after an opening ceremony at 11 a.m.

Registration earns attendees a goody bag and an entry into the door prize raffle. The prize is still to be determined, but the Revelstoke Humane Society said to keep an eye on their social media for updates.

