The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 46 presented the Revelstoke Hospice Society a cheque for $500. (Submitted)

Patty Campbell from The Royal Canadian Legion presented Revelstoke Hospice Society president, Krista Manuel and volunteers with a cheque for $500.00 on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 at the Alliance Church.

Branch 46 is dedicated to supporting local programs such as The Hospice Society’s Grief and Bereavement Support Groups and visitation program, “Pals.”

