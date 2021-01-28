Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)

Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

The Revelstoke library is hosting a celebration on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

On Feb. 11, find book displays, resources for girls and women considering careers in science, science swag, draws and prizes from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Most exciting is the opportunity for girls and boys who are considering a career in science to connect with some amazing women who are working and studying in the fields of science and technology in our community.

Hosted over Zoom, interested participants can register on the library’s website.

At 3 p.m. meet Kate Granstrom and her fellow student Alana Brittin. At 3:30 p.m. meet three biologists: Tawnya Hewitt, Verena Blasy and Mandy Kellner. At 4 p.m. meet Robyn Thomas and her fellow engineer Chantal Wilson.

Hewitt is the human wildlife conflict and coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

She works with a team to manage both people and wildlife, with the goal of reducing negative interactions and increasing coexistence between us and the animals in our parks.

Granstrom is a third year software engineering student at the University of Waterloo. She is also a varsity athlete in cross country running and nordic skiing.

Thomas, professional engineer (civil), works specifically on structural design for a small engineering consulting firm while enjoying the outdoor lifestyle in Revelstoke, raising amazing kids, drinking fabulous coffee and perusing the latest LEGO catalogue.

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was adopted by the UN General Assemble in December 2015.

The UN pledged to promote and support the efforts of women and girls to be included in these fields.

“Looking forward to the century ahead, it is seen as crucial to the empowerment and equality of women and girls that they be involved in the advancement of science and technology,” reads the UN’s website. “With the need for skilled researchers in all fields more important than it has ever been, it is crucial that we access the contribution of women and girls for the good of us all.”

 

Most Read