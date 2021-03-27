Revelstoke library needs public support for upgrades

Circulation at the library has returned to 90 % of what it was pre-covid

The Revelstoke library is asking for people to support their proposed technology lab, reading room addition and garden seating.

Since an addition to the library would modify the community centre, which is owned by the city, the project has to be approved by council at the April 15 meeting.

The addition would most likely be a modular building.

The city has asked the library to demonstrate there is public support for the project. Therefore, the library is asking residents to sign an online letter for support on their Facebook page.

The project is already funded (approximately $300,000) and awaits final approval.

