You will once again be able to borrow books from the Revelstoke library June 2, however you will have to order them online and pick them up curbside. (Submitted)

Revelstoke library opening for curbside pickup June 2

Books can be returned May 23, May 26 and May 30 before going back to 24/7 June 2

The Revelstoke library will be opening for curbside pick ups June 2 and is accepting book returns on select days this week.

“The staff at the library would like to express our deep gratitude to our patrons for holding on to returns for so long, and being patient with us as we prepare to resume some services,” said Lucie Bergeron, of the library, in a news release.

Book drops can be made on Saturday May 23 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday May 30 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Starting June 2 drops can be made 24/7, however only one slot will be open to help with the quarantine process.

“This schedule will allow us to quarantine books for 72 hours – necessary for safe handling by staff,” Bergeron said.

READ MORE: eBooks rentals up 87% at Revelstoke library

She asked that if clients have lots of returns to consider dropping them off in batches so that bins do not get overwhelmed.

On June 2 the library will be open for curbside pick ups during regular hours:

  • Sunday & Monday-closed
  • Tuesday-1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Wednesday-1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Thursday-10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Friday-10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Saturday-10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clients will soon be able to place holds through the library’s online website. Once a notification is received that a book is available, people are asked to call the library and let staff know that you are coming to pick up the book you requested.

Make sure you have your ID with you, staff will check your ID, check your books out and bag them, then place them outside for you to pick up.

“Please respect social distancing when interacting with staff and waiting in line to pick up your holds,” Bergeron said.

Phone lines will not be available for reference questions, if you need help placing holds/ordering books email the library at revelstoke@orl.bc.ca or the Okanagan Regional Library virtual help desk at help@orl.bc.ca

There is also an online chat on the library’s website available Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or you can call 1-844-649-8127.

If you had books from the library while it was closed, you should not have accrued fines. If you have please contact the library to sort it out. If you cannot access your online account contact the library.

“We are looking forward to seeing all of you again, and are working towards the day when we can open our doors to the public again,” Bergeron said.

The library closed March 16 due to the pandemic.

 

Books

