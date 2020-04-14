Revelstoke library to celebrate 100 years

Tomorrow is Revelstoke library’s 100th birthday.

The library will be marking the occasion by a virtual birthday story time, online tour of the planned library lab and renovation, virtual tour of the David Rooney legacy art collection exhibit that was recently installed and a talk by Cathy English about the history of the library service in Revelstoke.

The event will begin on April 15 at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

Check Facebook for more details.

While the library’s premises is closed, patrons can still borrow eBooks.

The Revelstoke library has not been open to the public since March 14.

