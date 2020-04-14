Revelstoke library to celebrate 100 years

Multiple virtual events planned

Tomorrow is Revelstoke library’s 100th birthday.

The library will be marking the occasion by a virtual birthday story time, online tour of the planned library lab and renovation, virtual tour of the David Rooney legacy art collection exhibit that was recently installed and a talk by Cathy English about the history of the library service in Revelstoke.

The event will begin on April 15 at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

Check Facebook for more details.

While the library’s premises is closed, patrons can still borrow eBooks.

The Revelstoke library has not been open to the public since March 14.

 

Books

Multiple virtual events planned

