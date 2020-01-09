Revelstoke Library’s most checked out books for 2019

Garfield is on the list three times

This list excludes the digital collections, which according to the Revelstoke Library is one of the fastest growing collections, and magazines. However, the most checked out magazine, by far, is Peoples Weekly. It’s more than double Canadian House and Home, which is the second most checked out.

Regardless, here are some of the most checked out books for the Revelstoke Library in 2019.

Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien

This novel follows a 10-year-old girl and her mother who invites a Chinese refugee into their home. The book was short-listed for the Man Booker Prize as well as the Women’s Prize for Fiction. Thien is Canadian.

Minimalist baker’s everyday cooking: 101 entirely plant-bases, mostly gluten free, easy and delicious recipes by Dana Shultz

The book has 101 recipes, that requires 10 ingredients or less, can be made in one bowl, or requires 30 minutes or less to prepare.

Under Earth: Under Water by Aleksandra Mizielinska and Daniel Mizielinski

A junior nonfiction book that explains what’s happens in the ground and under the sea – from early submarines and deep-sea life to burrowing animals and man-made tunnels.

Garfield: Caution: Wide Load by Jim Davis

It’s Garfield’s 56th book.

Stone Cold by Greg Farshtey

A junior fiction book. It’s the seventh book in the Lego Ninjago series

Return of Zita the Spacegirl by Ben Hatke

Zita the Spacegirl has saved planets, battled monsters, and wrestled with interplanetary fame. But she faces her biggest challenge yet in the third and final installment of the Zita adventures. This New York Times-Bestselling graphic novel trilogy is for middle grade readers.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin

The novel is about a middle-aged man who owns a failing independent bookstore on Alice Island off the coast of Massachusetts.

Garfield Brings Home the Bacon by Jim Davis

It’s Garfield’s 53rd.

Zita the Spacegirl by Ben Hatke

The first book in the space adventure trilogy aimed for junior readers.

Garfield & Co. #3: Catzilla by Jim Davis

For Halloween, Garfield has dressed up as Catzilla

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby
Next story
Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

Just Posted

Revelstoke Library’s most checked out books for 2019

Garfield is on the list three times

Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed between 1 p.m and 3 p.m.

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Retiring board chair from Columbia Basin Trust leaves his mark

Rick Jensen has been on the board for seven years

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Unexpected guest walks into Vernon home

One Vernonite had a stranger stroll into her home mid-afternoon looking for a ‘friend’

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

Most Read