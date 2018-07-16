Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Garden and Art Tour returns this Sunday

Have you ever caught yourself wondering what lies over that hedge, or peering through a fence just to catch a glimpse of a secret oasis?

It is that curiosity that attracts many to the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Garden and Art Tour.

This year, the sixth annual Garden and Art Tour will take place on Sunday, July 22nd. There are a variety of gardens on the map and many local art projects are in the works such as watercolors, dream catchers, pottery and so much more!

The self-guided tour will start at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre at 1 p.m., from there participants will be able to bike, walk or drive to visit Revelstoke’s backyard gardens and talented local artists.

Refreshments will also be available from Monashee Spirits Distillery and The Popcycle. Bike rentals will be provided for the duration of the event by Skookum Cycle & Ski Revelstoke for $10.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at the LFI Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 21st from 10am-1pm, or at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre on Sunday, July 22nd from 1pm-2pm.

Volunteers will be needed on the day of the tour. For those interested, please email gardenandart@revelstokelocalfood.com

The Revelstoke Local Food initiative is hosting a variety of events this summer, including a Local Farm Tour to Greenslide and Terra Firma Farms on Thursday, July 19th. For more information on local events, please visit www.revelstokelocalfood.com/special-events/.