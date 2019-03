Jason Wellstein thought he was picking up cardboard boxes from a local snow mobile shop.

But it was ever-so-much-more-than-that. When Wellstein arrived the owner of Full Speed Rentals pointed at a new, shinny, snow bike at the front of the shop. It was worth $23,000.

“Are you serious? No. No,” said Wellstein in disbelief.

Full Speed Rentals said they had someone order a snow bike for Wellstein a couple weeks ago. They said Wellstein took them snowmobiling and looked after them at 112 Restaurant and Lounge, where he’s the manager. Apparently, Wellstein showed them a really good time and they wanted to say “thanks”.

Full Speed Rentals said they’ve never had a request like this before.

A snow bike is built out of the frame of a motocross motorcycle, where the rear drive wheel is replaced with a long trailing caterpillar track and the front wheel with a single ski. The bikes can be converted in the summer to dirt bikes.

Wellstein said he’s been avoiding snow bikes because he knew once he tried one, he’d want one.

