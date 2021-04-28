Revelstoke man raising money for food bank; pledges to shave head

Tyler Maki will cut his hair if he manages to raise $5,000 towards the food bank. (Contributed)

Revelstoke’s Tyler Maki will shave his beloved hair if he manages to raise enough money for the local food bank.

Maki is usually an avid volunteer, taking part in annual food drives and is an announcer for the Grizzlies hockey team.

However, under COVID-19 in-person food drives have been cancelled and the Grizzlies’ season cut short.

“I felt restless. Like I wasn’t doing enough for the community,” he said.

Demand at the local food bank has tripled since the pandemic started last year.

Maki recently launched a gofundme with the goal of $5,000 to trigger the shave. As of mid-day April 28, he was at $3,655.

Growing up, Maki said his family relied on the food bank.

“We were recipients of the kindness of the food bank for at least two years. I didn’t even know until I was older what kindness was extended to our family,” he said.

The donation deadline to the gofundme is mid-May.

