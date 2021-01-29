Revelstoke’s Jennifer Bowden is aiming to be a new model for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s Jennifer Bowden is aiming to be a new model for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Revelstoke mom vying to be next Inked magazine model

A winner for the global competiton will be crowned March 11

Jennifer Bowden has entered a global competition to be the new cover model for a popular tattoo lifestyle magazine.

For the fourth year in a row, Inked magazine is recruiting tattoo models for a chance to be featured on its cover, plus a cash prize of $25,000.

Bowden’s first tattoo was a tribal butterfly when she was 20-years-old. She said it was not long until she “really got into it” and now has 28 tattoos, ranging from anchors to snakes.

If crowned winner, Bowden plans to take her kids on their dream fishing trip to Mexico or Hawaii. (Submitted)

Bowden said she has been body conscious her entire life and the more tattoos she gets, the more comfortable she becomes.

“They give me confidence and that is addictive.”

READ MORE: Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Several of her tattoos also hold special significance, including a dragonfly which Bowden said is a nod to her father who died in a car crash coming home from Mica Dam.

Another is a heart with a banner across that says “myself”, which she got after marital separation and losing 60 pounds.

“It’s to remind myself that I matter and I should make myself happy,” said Bowden.

If Bowden wins the competition, she plans to take her two kids on their dream fishing trip to Hawaii or Mexico to catch exotic species like Mahi-mahi and Marlin. Bowden would also upgrade her boat.

“We live to fish,” she said.

Bowden said the sport gives her kids normalcy during COVID-19 and Williamson Lake is a favourite spot. The family became frustrated this summer after the city restricted fishing at the lake after a swimmer stepped on a hook.

To help, Bowden’s 12-year-old made an instinctual video for social media on how to fish Williamson Lake safely. In response, Bowden said she has been in touch with the province, which now plans to put in another dock at Williamson Lake specifically for fishing.

“I want to create more opportunities for youth to fish in Revelstoke,” she said.

The winner of the Inked contest is chosen by the public using an online voting format, where the model with the most votes goes home with the grand prize.

Bowden said she loves the tattoo world as she finds it non-judgmental, down to earth and accepting of all body shapes and sizes, which she said is uncommon for modelling.

“I’ve been working a lot on body positivity,” she said.

If crowned winner, Bowden said she hopes to inspire others to reach for their dreams and have confidence to feel good about themselves.

To vote for Bowden, visit https://cover.inkedmag.com/2021/jennifer-bowden?fbclid=IwAR2Yv9vlGFIJ5ARp9Fsj2JFNlKS8UrXw2umVky-ih9L0KTAt9SIHvtgqx8s and people can vote daily. The winner will be crowned March 11.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtContests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

Revelstoke’s Jennifer Bowden is aiming to be a new model for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
Revelstoke mom vying to be next Inked magazine model

A winner for the global competiton will be crowned March 11

Tim Palmer, Matt Cherry and Alistair Taylor are running for the vacant council seat in the upcoming byelection in Revelstoke.
REWATCH: Revelstoke Review hosting forum for upcoming byelection

Audience can submit questions via Facebook or email

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

The new traffic circle in Revelstoke opened Oct. 29. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)
LETTER: New roundabout needs better signage

The exit to Highway 1 needs to be more clearly marked

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Donations welcomed for family who escaped house fire near Chase

Donations of cash, clothing and housewares are being accepted.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is continuing its search after a report of a man attempting to swim across the North Thompson River. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW
Kamloops emergency crews search for man in North Thompson river

There were reports of a man in the water Thursday night about 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. (Black Press file photos)
Kelowna, Victoria mayors call on B.C. to create housing pilot for homeless with complex needs

The co-chairs of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus want to work with the B.C. government to develop a five-site pilot project

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Jolynn Collier and her son Oliver are currently in Vancouver's B.C. Children's Hospital. (GoFundMe)
Couple faces struggle after baby tests positive for COVID-19

Oliver and his parents have been in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital since Jan. 24

Most Read