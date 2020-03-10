Participants learned about using dogs for avalanche rescue, toboggan handling, rope rescue and avalanche work. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrated International Women’s Day with She Patrol

It was the first year for the event

For International Women’s Day Revelstoke Mountain Resort offered young women a chance to tag along with a female patroller for the day.

The idea was to inspire and for people to get an idea of what a day in the industry is like.

“It gave them a glimpse into some of the skills they’d need in order to become a patroller. But more importantly, I think it showed them how fun and animated and passionate the patrollers are about their jobs in the ski industry,” said Carly Moran, communications manager at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Participants learned about using dogs for avalanche rescue, toboggan handling, rope rescue and avalanche work.

Although it was a free event, donations were accepted on behalf of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter.

 

