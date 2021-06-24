Revelstoke Mountain Resort work camp at Johnson Heights on hold

The approved project was to have 60 workers housed in modular homes for RMR

The modular units that were to be placed at Johnson Heights are currently on Revelstoke Mountain Resort lands. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has put the work camp at Johnson Heights on hold.

City council approved a two-year temporary use permit for workforce housing in the neighbourhood last fall.

However, the city said the modular units were a different size to what was permitted and therefore were not approved.

At the June 22 council meeting, President of Revelstoke Mountain Resort Dave Brownlie said the work camp is still needed, however the Johnson Heights location no longer makes sense due to the change in construction timelines.

The resort is considering another location outside of the city boundary, he said.

In the meantime, the mobile units are being stored on the resort’s property below the staff parking lot.

The original plan was to have five mobile homes that would house up to 60 construction workers for future projects at the resort, including expansion of the village condo-style buildings, constructions of single and multi-family residential areas, servicing new subdivisions, realignment of Camozzi and Mountain roads, upgrading intersections, constructing trails and building staff housing.

Prior to the Oct. 27 council meeting that approved the project, the city received 54 letters, mostly in opposition to the proposal and many calling on the resort to put the camp on their own property.

At the time, city staff claimed the resort considered other locations, but Johnson Heights was the most appropriate due to current zoning and access to utilities.

