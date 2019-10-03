Revelstoke muscian celebrates first album release

The event sold out prior to the concert. Roughly 50 people attended from a wide demographic of two to 70-years-old. (Submitted)

Local musician celebrated the release of her first album last month during a concert at Holten House.

“It was so humbling in all of my heart places,” said Maggie Davis. She continued that the support from Revelstokians is overwhelming.

“This is a music town.”

The event sold out prior to the concert. Roughly 50 people attended from a wide demographic of two to 70-years-old.

“In typical Revelstoke fashion,” Davis said.

Ian Ward, another Revelstoke musician, opened for Davis and set the tone for the night.

“He is a hidden music gem,” she said.

The CD Denim Blues was produced after 28 hours in a recording studio.

READ MORE: Maggie ‘May’ Davis’ CD release concert next week in Revelstoke

It’s a collection of five original compositions written by Davis.

Davis said her music is based on real life experiences, such as random people she meets or even conversation she overhears in a coffee shop.

“I’m a big fan of the human element.”

Davis has a varied music past, she’s played in cover bands, rocks bands, blue grass and folk. She continued that this CD is an accumulation of her past.

She said it was hard choosing what songs to put on the CD, as she’s written hundreds that are still just floating around in her notebook.

Davis also just released her first music video for the song Take it Slow.

Last summer, Davis took part as the resident Artist on Board with VIA Rail. She took the train from Toronto to Vancouver, playing her music for passengers along the way.

She also took part in this year’s Summer Street Fest. Her show with Katie Marti had the highest recorded attendance of the festival at more than 1,100 people.

READ MORE: Attendance at Summer Street Fest roughly same as 2018

Davis said she will apply for more grants next year to continue producing and developing her music. She continued that she will try and find that happy balance between preforming and writing.

“I’ll keep working at the puzzle that is music.”

 

