The Revelstoke Museum and Archives will be hosting a special presentation on the Sinixt First Nation on Thursday, June 21. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Museum and Archives to host special presentation on Sinixt Nation

As part of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Revelstoke Museum and Archives are hosting a special presentation on the Sinixt First Nation.

The presentation will explore the history of the Sinixt First Nation, a collective group of indigenous peoples located in the area now known as the interior plateau of B.C., Canada.

According to their website, Sinixt territory extends north of Revelstoke down to Kettle Falls, Washington in the south, and from the Monashee Ridge in the west to the Rocky Mountain Ridge in the east.

The presentation, a special installment of the Brown Bag History series, will be hosted in the upstairs program room of the museum on Thursday, June 21 at 12:15 p.m. Coffee, tea and cookies will be provided, and visitors are encouraged too bring a packed lunch if they wish.

Thursday’s presentation is being held for National Indigenous Peoples Day, a national event which aims to “celebrate the heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Metis,” as stated by the Government of Canada website.

The presentation will be open to the public at no charge.

