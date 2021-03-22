Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. The sisters worked for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives and the Revelstoke Railway Museum as student interns from September 2020 to March 2021. (Contributed)

Elizabeth (left) and Suzanne Haupt on the steps of Revelstoke Museum and Archives. The sisters worked for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives and the Revelstoke Railway Museum as student interns from September 2020 to March 2021. (Contributed)

Revelstoke Museum & Archives weathers the COVID storm

Attendance dropped but grant assistance allowed for continued operations

The Revelstoke Museum & Archives saw 30 per cent less visitors in 2020, compared to 2019.

In a recent annual report to city council, curator Cathy English reported attendance was good in July and August, and gift shop sales recovered after the March 16 to June 1 closure due to COVID restrictions.

English, with the help of grant money from the Revelstoke Community Foundation, created virtual programming for residents at Mt. Cartier Court, when she could no longer go in for visits.

While there was time for 16 school visits before they were suspended again in November, English delivered four classroom programs via Zoom.

Nine Brown Bag History talks were given as per usual between November 2019 and March 2020, and have been delivered via Facebook Live and Zoom since then. In September there was a return to small audiences, however that was suspended again in November.

The change in pace has allowed the museum the opportunity to grow their social media presence. All of the videos are posted on Youtube and there were daily posts to Facebook during the closure.

One such successful series of posts were This & That, which asked visitors to choose their favourite of two images. Weekly quiz questions were also popular.

Museum staff also participated in the Yorkshire Museum’s Battle of the Curator, which asked participating museum’s to post their favourite artifacts that matched a weekly theme, on Twitter.

The museum’s website was also updated this year.

Though income from admissions and programs was lost, the museum received funding through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the BC Museums Association, the Museums Assistance Program (through Heritage Canada) and the Columbia Basin Trust, which allowed them to keep staff employed.

The museum expect additional funds in coming years as the Land of Thundering Snow travelling exhibition is completed and now on tour. It’s currently in Whistler and scheduled to go to Salmon Arm this summer and Fernie in the fall.

Last summer’s kids program was cancelled for the first time in 20 years, however, English hopes a modified program will be available this year.

Museum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination
Next story
Face-to-face communication prevails after Revelstoke students’ digital detox challenge

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

The Revelstoke Secondary Schools shares a building with preforming arts centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Face-to-face communication prevails after Revelstoke students’ digital detox challenge

Roughly 60 Grade 8 students agreed to forgo phones at school for one week

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Xena Szkotak passed through Revelstoke on March 19. She spent the next day resting, but left the day after. “Walking is addicting,” she said. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Woman walking 8,000 km across Canada passes through Revelstoke

Xena Szkotak is hiking Highway 1 to raise awareness for MMIW

Columbia Basin Trust has announced $1 million in funding for technology upgrades for non-profits. (File photo)
CBT funds to address technology gaps for Revelstoke non-profits

The trust allocated $1 million to 178 organization across the region

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator on Highway 33

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: French Immersion expanding in Central Okanagan

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Revelstoke Secondary Schools shares a building with preforming arts centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Face-to-face communication prevails after Revelstoke students’ digital detox challenge

Roughly 60 Grade 8 students agreed to forgo phones at school for one week

Naramata Centre Beach. (File)
Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada

Canadians are looking for more ways to travel again ahead of the spring and summer

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Most Read