Revelstoke nominated for Kraft Hockeyville

Revelstoke has been nominated for Kraft Hockeyville.

It’s an annual competition sponsored by Kraft Heinz, the National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association in which communities compete to upgrade their local hockey arenas.

So far, its awarded $3.5 million to 81 communities across Canada. This year’s grand prize winner will host an NHL pre-season game and receive $250,000 for refurbishment. The next three runner-ups get $25,000. Last year Renous, New Brunswick won top prize.

Revelstoke Forum needs to have its roof replaced. (Google maps)

To win, the community must have a captivating story that shows passion and spirit for hockey.

“Our arena is a beautiful tribute to a magical game. The history of hockey is all throughout the arena walls with cabinets of stories, photos antique gear and a lot of hockey’s magical spirit from the past 100 years,” wrote Heather Sproule in her submission to Hockeyville that’s been posted to the website.

Sproule wrote the prize could be used to replace the 30-year-old chairs.

Another posted story said the money would help replace the roof.

In 2014, the city hired Watson Engineering to complete a life cycle costing summary to estimate the service life of the existing arena, at the time the consultant said that the roof replacement was overdue.

Since then minor upgrades have been made in an attempt to elongate the life of the roof such as monitoring snow and making improvements to the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system to control moisture within the structure.

However, the city staff report says that snow removal is not a long term solution; it costs the city $20,000 each time the roof is shovelled.

Last year, the city applied for application of more than $10 million to replace the roof and increase accessibility by adding an entry vestibule, a lift and a female change room. They have yet to hear if its been approved.

Cody Younker, a Revelstoke city councillor, posted on his Facebook page that the risk of not replacing the roof is potential collapse.

It’s not the first time Revelstoke has been nominated for Kraft Hockeyville. It got more than 500 nomination stories in 2010, but didn’t make it into the top 12 communities.

Nominations are open until Feb. 9, anyone can submit and/or like a story. Final judging notes how communities rally behind nominations, such as by sharing on Twitter and making videos.

“You really feel like you are in a hockey town when you step into the old Forum, with it’s wooden beams and old town feel, it just speaks of hockey nostalgia. Please choose us, there is no place quite like Revelstoke, to revel-in the natural beauty and get REALLY Stoked about hockey!!” wrote Sproule in her nomination.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are currently leading the Doug Birks Division of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference. They have only lost four games out of 33 played this season.

